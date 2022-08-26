US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq slip at open ahead of Powell's speech

Contributor
Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Friday as investors worried about hawkish signals from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the annual Jackson Hole symposium.

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Friday as investors worried about hawkish signals from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the annual Jackson Hole symposium.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.38 points, or 0.01%, at 4,198.74, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 8.69 points, or 0.07%, to 12,630.58 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1.65 points at the open to 33,293.43.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular