US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq slip at open ahead of Powell's speech

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Friday as investors worried about hawkish signals from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the annual Jackson Hole symposium.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.38 points, or 0.01%, at 4,198.74, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 8.69 points, or 0.07%, to 12,630.58 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1.65 points at the open to 33,293.43.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

