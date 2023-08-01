US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq slide after mixed pharma earnings; economic data in focus

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower ahead of manufacturing and job openings data that could clear the air on a soft landing for the U.S. economy, while investors assessed mixed earnings from pharmaceutical heavyweights Merck and Pfizer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 26.46 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 35,585.99.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.13 points, or 0.22%, at 4,578.83, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 71.09 points, or 0.50%, to 14,274.93 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

