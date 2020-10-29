US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq rise at open on upbeat data

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened higher on Thursday after upbeat economic data allayed some worries about surging coronavirus cases, while technology heavyweights found support ahead of quarterly earnings reports.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.54 points, or 0.20%, at 3,277.57 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 59.60 points, or 0.54%, to 11,064.47 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 38.97 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 26,480.98.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

