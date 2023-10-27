US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq rise at open on Amazon, Intel boost; inflation data lifts sentiment

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Friday as robust forecasts from Amazon.com and Intel lifted beaten-down megacaps, while investors also drew comfort from data that showed inflation rose largely in line with expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.90 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 32,782.40.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.70 points, or 0.38%, at 4,152.93, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 123.08 points, or 0.98%, to 12,718.69 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

