US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq rise at open amid mixed earnings reports

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday as investors digested a mixed bag of earnings reports, with Microsoft and Alphabet rising ahead of their results later in the day.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.10 points, or 0.06%, at 3,799.44, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 44.35 points, or 0.40%, to 10,996.97 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 35.97 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 31,463.65.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

