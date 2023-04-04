US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq rise as economic data eases rate hike worries

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

April 04, 2023 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

April 4 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gained on Tuesday as a higher-than-expected fall in U.S. job openings and factory orders during the month of February supported hopes that the Federal Reserve may go easy on future interest rate hikes.

According to the Labor Department, job openings fell to 9.9 million in February against economists' projections of 10.4 million.

Further, factory orders decreased 0.7% in February, higher than economists' projections of a 0.5% decrease.

At 10:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 31.04 points, or 0.09%, at 33,570.11, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.75 points, or 0.07%, at 4,127.26, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 16.54 points, or 0.14%, at 12,205.99.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com))

