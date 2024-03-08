US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq rise after jobs report lifts bets on early Fed rate cuts

March 8 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Friday after data showing a rise in the unemployment rate and moderation in wage gains boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates by the middle of this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 14.55 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 38,776.80.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.10 points, or 0.14%, at 5,164.46, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 48.73 points, or 0.30%, to 16,322.10 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

