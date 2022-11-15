US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq pare gains after explosion kills two in Poland

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 15, 2022 — 02:06 pm EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Indexes: Dow down 0.34%, S&P up 0.33%, Nasdaq up 0.92%

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq pared gains on Tuesday after two people died in an explosion in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine.

Russia was pounding cities across Ukraine with missiles on Tuesday, in attacks that Kyiv said were the heaviest wave of missile strikes in nearly nine months of war.

Poland's Prime Minister has called an urgent meeting of a government committee for national security and defense affairs, the government's spokesman said on Twitter.

At 14:01 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 112.57 points, or 0.34%, at 33,424.13, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 12.92 points, or 0.33%, at 3,970.17, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 102.61 points, or 0.92%, at 11,298.83.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.