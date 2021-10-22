US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq opens lower after Intel's margin warning

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Friday after chipmaker Intel warned of lower profit margins, while Snap Inc led declines among social media firms after flagging a hit to digital advertising from privacy changes by Apple.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 4.64 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 35,607.72.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.66 points, or 0.08%, at 4,546.12, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 57.64 points, or 0.38%, to 15,158.07 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

