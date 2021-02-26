US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq opens higher after rout

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq index opened higher on Friday following a sharp pullback on Wall Street as tech-related stocks rebounded but sentiment remained fragile, with U.S. bond yields at one-year high.

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq index opened higher on Friday following a sharp pullback on Wall Street as tech-related stocks rebounded but sentiment remained fragile, with U.S. bond yields at one-year high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.7 points, or flat at the open to 31401.29. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 10.3 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 3839.66​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 113.5 points, or 0.86%, to 13232.901 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters