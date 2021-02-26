US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq opens higher after rout

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq index opened higher on Friday following a sharp pullback on Wall Street as tech-related stocks rebounded but sentiment remained fragile, with U.S. bond yields at one-year high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.7 points, or flat at the open to 31401.29. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 10.3 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 3839.66​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 113.5 points, or 0.86%, to 13232.901 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.