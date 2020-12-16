US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open slightly higher on stimulus bets

US Markets
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened slightly higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high on optimism over a bumper coronavirus stimulus package, although weak airline stocks and dismal retail sales data capped gains.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.63 points, or 0.04%, at 3,696.25. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 15.98 points, or 0.13%, to 12,611.04 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 7.93 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 30,191.38.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

