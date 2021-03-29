US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower on hedge fund default concerns

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday after a surge in the previous session, as global banks said they faced potential losses from a hedge fund's default on margin calls.

March 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday after a surge in the previous session, as global banks said they faced potential losses from a hedge fund's default on margin calls.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 14.7 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 33,087.55. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 5.2 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 3,969.31​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 34.8 points, or 0.26%, to 13,103.971 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular