US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as yields rise, China data weighs

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday as higher Treasury yields weighed on major growth stocks, while downbeat data on services activity in China stoked worries over demand in the world's second largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 5.51 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34,843.22.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.71 points, or 0.13%, at 4,510.06, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 37.27 points, or 0.27%, to 13,994.54 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

