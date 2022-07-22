US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as social media stocks weigh

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Friday as social media and ad tech firms led declines after dismal quarterly revenues from Twitter and Snap, while an upbeat forecast from American Express boosted the Dow.

July 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Friday as social media and ad tech firms led declines after dismal quarterly revenues from Twitter and Snap, while an upbeat forecast from American Express boosted the Dow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 131.02 points, or 0.41%, at the open to 32,167.92.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.52 points, or 0.01%, at 3,998.43, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 34.24 points, or 0.28%, to 12,025.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular