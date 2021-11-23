US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as rising yields dent tech shares

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday, as rising Treasury yields weighed on major technology stocks, while bank shares extended gains as investors priced in early monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.67 points at the open to 35,619.92. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.46 points, or 0.10%, at 4,678.48, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 45.25 points, or 0.29%, to 15,809.50 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

