US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower after robust jobs data

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Thursday after a stronger-than-expected private payrolls report indicated resilience in the labor market, tempering expectations on how early interest-rate cuts could begin.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.27 points, or 0.11%, at 4,698.72, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 47.98 points, or 0.31%, to 14,545.23 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 51.2 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 37,498.28.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

