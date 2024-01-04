News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower after robust jobs data

January 04, 2024 — 09:34 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Thursday after a stronger-than-expected private payrolls report indicated resilience in the labor market, tempering expectations on how early interest-rate cuts could begin.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.27 points, or 0.11%, at 4,698.72, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 47.98 points, or 0.31%, to 14,545.23 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 51.2 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 37,498.28.

