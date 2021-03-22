US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT--S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on tech boost; Tesla gains

Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Monday as technology stocks rebounded from a recent pullback that was sparked by a surge in bond yields, while Tesla shares gained after Cathie Wood's Ark Invest set a three-year price target of $3,000.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 26.2 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 32601.82. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 3.4 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 3916.48​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 63.5 points, or 0.48%, to 13278.782 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

