US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on strong results from Nvidia, retailers

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes opened higher on Thursday as chipmaker Nvidia rallied on robust third-quarter results, while a fresh batch of positive retail earnings indicated strength in consumer spending against the backdrop of rising inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 29.36 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 35,901.69.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.05 points, or 0.26%, at 4,700.72, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 51.82 points, or 0.33%, to 15,973.40 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

