US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on earnings optimism

April 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday as an upbeat quarterly report from Bank of America boosted optimism about the earnings season amid concerns about a looming recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 22.02 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 33,965.16. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.94 points, or 0.31%, at 4,164.26, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 76.83 points, or 0.63%, to 12,234.56 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

