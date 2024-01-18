News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on chips, megacaps boost

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 18, 2024 — 09:35 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Thursday, boosted by gains in chips and megacap stocks, while investors watched out for clues on the timing of the Fed's rate cuts and the economic outlook, as more earnings roll in.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 20.89 points, or 0.44%, at 4,760.10, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 138.90 points, or 0.93%, to 14,994.52 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 109.14 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 37,157.81.

