US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on chips, megacaps boost

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Thursday, boosted by gains in chips and megacap stocks, while investors watched out for clues on the timing of the Fed's rate cuts and the economic outlook, as more earnings roll in.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 20.89 points, or 0.44%, at 4,760.10, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 138.90 points, or 0.93%, to 14,994.52 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 109.14 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 37,157.81.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

