US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on Apple boost, stimulus optimism

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday, propped up by Apple on an exclusive report that it was planning car and battery production, as well as the approval of a coronavirus stimulus package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 16.25 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 30,200.20.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 3.16 points, or 0.09%, at 3,698.08, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 42.70 points, or 0.34%, to 12,785.22 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

