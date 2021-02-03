US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on Alphabet boost

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday after strong quarterly showing from heavyweights Alphabet and Amazon, while investors counted on more fiscal stimulus to aid an economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 2.2 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 30689.65. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 14.0 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 3840.27​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 105.5 points, or 0.78%, to 13718.314 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.