US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher; Dow hit by Boeing, Home Depot

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday, with investors waiting for the Federal Reserve's decision on monetary policy, while losses in Boeing and Home pressured the Dow Jones index.

The S&P 500 .SPX were up 3.23 points, or 0.10%, at 3,135.75. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 14.94 points, or 0.17%, to 8,631.12 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 14.41 points, or 0.05%, to 27,867.31.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

