US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher; Dow hit by Boeing, Home Depot

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday, with investors waiting for the Federal Reserve's decision on monetary policy, while losses in Boeing and Home pressured the Dow Jones index.

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday, with investors waiting for the Federal Reserve's decision on monetary policy, while losses in Boeing and Home pressured the Dow Jones index.

The S&P 500 .SPX were up 3.23 points, or 0.10%, at 3,135.75. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 14.94 points, or 0.17%, to 8,631.12 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 14.41 points, or 0.05%, to 27,867.31.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular