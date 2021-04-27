US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as focus turns to tech earnings, Fed

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened slightly higher on Tuesday as investors geared up for earnings reports from Microsoft and Alphabet, while awaiting cues from the Federal Reserve on its monetary policy stance.

April 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened slightly higher on Tuesday as investors geared up for earnings reports from Microsoft and Alphabet, while awaiting cues from the Federal Reserve on its monetary policy stance.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.63 points, or 0.02%, at 4,188.25, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 32.14 points, or 0.23%, to 14,170.91 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 49.44 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 33,932.13.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular