US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as focus turns to tech earnings, Fed

April 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened slightly higher on Tuesday as investors geared up for earnings reports from Microsoft and Alphabet, while awaiting cues from the Federal Reserve on its monetary policy stance.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.63 points, or 0.02%, at 4,188.25, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 32.14 points, or 0.23%, to 14,170.91 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 49.44 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 33,932.13.

