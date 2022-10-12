US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after selloff, inflation worries weigh

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose at the open on Wednesday, but the gains were capped by worries around the rising chances of more jumbo-sized rate hikes following a higher-than-expected rise in producer prices in September.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 6.1 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 29,233.06. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 2.0 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 3,590.83​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 10.8 points, or 0.10%, to 10,436.996 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.