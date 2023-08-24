News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after Nvidia's blowout forecast

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

August 24, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gained at open on Thursday after a stellar forecast from Nvidia NVDA.O boosted investor confidence in an artificial intelligence (AI) boom and lifted shares of major technology and growth stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 33.15 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 34,439.83.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 19.15 points, or 0.43%, at 4,455.16, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 113.28 points, or 0.83%, to 13,834.31 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

