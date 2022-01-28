US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq open higher after Apple results, inflation data

Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Friday after strong results from Apple Inc and as the latest reading of the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge to measure inflation came in line with expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 25.54 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34,135.24.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.68 points, or 0.22%, at 4,336.19, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 83.93 points, or 0.63%, to 13,436.71 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

