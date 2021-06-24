US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open at record levels as jobless claims ease

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at all-time highs on Thursday, boosted by shares of Tesla and other top-shelf technology firms as data showing fewer weekly jobless claims pointed to a steady recovery in the labor market.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 15.13 points, or 0.36%, at 4,256.97, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 85.5 points, or 0.60%, to 14357.265 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 59.67 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 33,933.91.

