US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq notch record highs on China stimulus hopes

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose to record closing highs on Wednesday as optimism that China would take more measures to prop up its economy eased concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 115.5 points, or 0.4%, to 29,347.69, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 15.81 points, or 0.47%, to 3,386.1 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 84.44 points, or 0.87%, to 9,817.18.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Chris Reese)

((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; Reuters Messaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @aprjoy))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.