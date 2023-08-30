News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq inch up as economic data fuels rate-pause hopes

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

August 30, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged up at open on Wednesday as fresh economic data indicated a cooling U.S. economy, keeping alive hopes the Federal Reserve could pause rate hikes in September.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI slipped 4.87 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 34,847.80.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.71 points, or 0.06%, at 4,500.34, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 18.01 points, or 0.13%, to 13,961.77 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.