US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq inch up as economic data fuels rate-pause hopes

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged up at open on Wednesday as fresh economic data indicated a cooling U.S. economy, keeping alive hopes the Federal Reserve could pause rate hikes in September.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI slipped 4.87 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 34,847.80.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.71 points, or 0.06%, at 4,500.34, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 18.01 points, or 0.13%, to 13,961.77 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

