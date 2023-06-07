US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq inch higher at open with Fed policy outlook in focus

June 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened marginally higher on Wednesday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 10.81 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 33,562.47.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.62 points, or 0.04%, at 4,285.47, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 18.85 points, or 0.14%, to 13,295.26 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

