US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs after Powell nomination

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Monday after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the bank for a second term, keeping the status quo as the central bank plans to wind down pandemic-era stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 29.43 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 35,631.41.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 14.04 points, or 0.30%, at 4,712.00, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 63.49 points, or 0.40%, to 16,120.92 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

