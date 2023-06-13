News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit fresh 1-yr highs after May inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

June 13, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

June 13 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched fresh one-year highs on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices rose modestly in May, boosting hopes that the Federal Reserve could skip raising interest rates at the end of its policy meeting on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 44.75 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 34,111.08. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.68 points, or 0.32%, at 4,352.61, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC climbed 104.60 points, or 0.78%, to 13,566.53 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.