US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit fresh 1-yr highs after May inflation data

June 13 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched fresh one-year highs on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices rose modestly in May, boosting hopes that the Federal Reserve could skip raising interest rates at the end of its policy meeting on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 44.75 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 34,111.08. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.68 points, or 0.32%, at 4,352.61, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC climbed 104.60 points, or 0.78%, to 13,566.53 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

