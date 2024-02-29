News & Insights

US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq futures rise after inflation data in line with estimates

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 29, 2024 — 08:38 am EST

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

Feb 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures erased losses and rose on Thursday after a key inflation metric came in line with estimates, raising hopes of early interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

A Commerce Department report showed the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, considered to be the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, climbed 0.3% in January month-on-month, as expected.

At 08:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 25 points, or 0.06%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 4.75 points, or 0.09%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 43 points, or 0.24%.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Follow on X: @BansariKamdar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.