US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as yields rally

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 02, 2023 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

March 2 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Thursday as the 10-year Treasury yield surged above 4% on bets of tighter monetary policy for a longer period, while Tesla fell after it gave few details on its affordable electric vehicle.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 119.13 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 32,780.97.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 12.71 points, or 0.32%, at 3,938.68, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 105.72 points, or 0.93%, to 11,273.77 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.