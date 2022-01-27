US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq erase gains as Tesla weighs

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq erased their gains in afternoon trading on Thursday, dragged down by a sharp fall in Tesla shares after the electric carmaker warned supply chain issues would last through the rest of the year.

At 12:54 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 88.96 points, or 0.26%, at 34,257.05, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.09 points, or 0.03%, at 4,348.84, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 62.90 points, or 0.46%, at 13,479.22.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

