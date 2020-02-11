US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up to record closing highs for 2nd day

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq inched to their second consecutive record closing highs on Tuesday after Chinese officials said the deadly coronavirus epidemic could be contained by April.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.62 point to 29,276.2, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 5.68 points, or 0.17%, to 3,357.77, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 10.55 points, or 0.11%, to 9,638.94.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp)

