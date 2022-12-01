US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq edge higher on solid consumer spending data, easing prices

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened higher on Thursday after data showed a mild easing in inflation and solid consumer spending in October, adding to hopes of a likely downshift in the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 56.2 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34533.59. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 7.0 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 4087.14​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 7.2 points, or 0.06%, to 11475.172 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

