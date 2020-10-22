US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq edge higher as investors cling to stimulus hopes

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq inched higher at the open on Thursday as investors held out for more fiscal stimulus, while trading in Dow constituents was subdued as data pointed to a slowing economic recovery.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.94 points, or 0.09%, at 3,438.50, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 42.28 points, or 0.37%, to 11,526.98 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 13.40 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 28,197.42.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

