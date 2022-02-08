US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq down after mixed results; Meta weighs

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday as mixed earnings and fresh declines in shares of Meta Platforms added to jitters ahead of inflation data this week that could offer clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's path of interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 69.55 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 35,160.68.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.85 points, or 0.09%, at 4,480.02, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 31.24 points, or 0.22%, to 13,984.43 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.