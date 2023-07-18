News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 inches down as investors digest more big bank earnings

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 18, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

July 18 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 edged lower on Tuesday as investors digested earnings reports from top lenders Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, after the markets rallied last week in anticipation of the results and signs of inflation cooling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.73 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 34,597.08.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.01 points, or 0.02%, at 4,521.78, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.70 points, or 0.23%, to 14,212.25 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;)) Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

