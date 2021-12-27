US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits record high on strong retail sales data

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a record high after the market opened on Monday, as strong retail sales underscored the strength of the economy and overshadowed worries from Omicron-driven flight cancellations at the start of this year's final trading week.

Minutes after the opening bell, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 22.82 points, or 0.48%, at 4,748.61. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 114.80 points, or 0.32%, at 36,065.36, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 78.09 points, or 0.50%, at 15,731.46.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

