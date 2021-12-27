US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits record high on strong retail sales data

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

The S&P 500 hit a record high after the market opened on Monday, as strong retail sales underscored the strength of the economy and overshadowed worries from Omicron-driven flight cancellations at the start of this year's final trading week.

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a record high after the market opened on Monday, as strong retail sales underscored the strength of the economy and overshadowed worries from Omicron-driven flight cancellations at the start of this year's final trading week.

Minutes after the opening bell, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 22.82 points, or 0.48%, at 4,748.61. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 114.80 points, or 0.32%, at 36,065.36, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 78.09 points, or 0.50%, at 15,731.46.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular