US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits record high on Netflix, chip stocks boost

January 24, 2024 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 scaled a fresh record high at open on Wednesday, after Netflix surged on smashing expectations for subscriber growth, while ASML's strong earnings helped drive gains in chip stocks.

The benchmark index .SPX hit an intraday record high for the third time in less than a week, fueling a bull-market run it confirmed on Friday after closing at an all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 69.92 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 37,975.37. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 23.96 points, or 0.49%, at 4,888.56, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 134.67 points, or 0.87%, to 15,560.61 at the opening bell.

