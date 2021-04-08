US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits record high on gains in tech-related stocks

April 8 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 hit a record high on Thursday, helped by gains in tech-related stocks, a day after the Federal Reserve reiterated its pledge to keep interest rates low until the economic recovery is more secure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 23.6 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,469.89. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 10.0 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 4,089.95​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 108.0 points, or 0.79%, to 13,796.892 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

