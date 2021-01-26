US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits record high at open on upbeat corporate earnings

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P 500 hit a record high at the open on Tuesday, helped by positive earnings updates from a slew of companies including General Electric and Johnson & Johnson, while the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 8.5 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 30968.55. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 7.6 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 3862.96​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 45.7 points, or 0.34%, to 13681.717 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

