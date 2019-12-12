US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits record high as Trump says close to 'big deal' with China

US Markets

The benchmark S&P 500 hit a record high on Thursday after President Donald Trump said in a tweet that the United States was getting very close to a "big deal" with China.

The S&P 500 .SPX was up 16.28 points, or 0.52%, at 3,157.91 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 140.75 points, or 0.50%, at 28,052.05.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 38.29 points, or 0.44%, at 8,692.34.

U.S. stocks opened modestly lower on Thursday, weighed down by losses in Apple after Credit Suisse said iPhone shipments sharply fell in China last month, while a U.S. tariff deadline on Chinese imports loomed.

