News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits fresh record high in bull-market momentum

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 22, 2024 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 touched a fresh record high on Monday in another session of gains for Wall Street's major indexes, with investors monitoring the ongoing corporate earnings season and any clues on interest-rate cuts this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 55.75 points, or 0.15% at the open, to 37,919.55.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.61 points, or 0.28%, at 4,853.42, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 82.08 points, or 0.54%, to 15,393.05 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.