US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 futures turn negative after inflation rises more than expected

June 10 (Reuters) - S&P 500 futures turned negative on Thursday after inflation data for May showed a bigger-than-expected increase, while weekly jobless claims dipped less than estimated.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 38 points, or 0.11%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 3.75 points, or 0.09% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 56.75 points, or 0.41%.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.