US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 futures turn briefly positive on report of Fed debate over rate-hike size

Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures briefly turned positive on Friday, after a report said Federal Reserve officials are likely to debate how to signal plans to approve a smaller increase in December.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Fed officials are barreling toward another interest-rate rise of 0.75 percentage point at their November meeting, while some have begun signaling their desire to slow down the pace of increases soon.

At 9:10 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 49 points, or 0.16%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 6.75 points, or 0.18%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 18.25 points, or 0.16%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

