US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 futures slip into red after producer inflation data

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 turned negative on Friday, as a hotter-than-expected producer inflation report quashed market speculation of an imminent interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year.

A Labor Department report showed producer price index (PPI) rose 0.3% month-on-month in January, compared with the 0.1% increase expected by analysts polled by Reuters. Annually, it rose 0.9% versus the 0.6% estimated growth.

The core figure, excluding volatile food and energy items, rose 0.5% month-on-month compared with the estimated 0.1% increase. On an annual basis, it rose 2% versus the 1.6% expected growth.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 97 points, or 0.25%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 4.5 points, or 0.09%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 31.75 points, or 0.18%.

